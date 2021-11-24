Video
Indian firm offers lowest $409.77 a tonne at BD wheat tender

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Business Correspondent

The Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry received the lowest price offer estimated at $409.77 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Monday, traders said.
No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, they said. The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Bagadiya Brothers.
Traders reported three other offers in the tender: GTCS offered $441.00, Agrocorp $437.47 and Aston $431.83 all per tonne CIF liner out. Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.
DG Food has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country has been importing grains to shore up reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.
Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.


