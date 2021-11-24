Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD products to be promoted in Thailand: Envoy

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Business Correspondent

Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (4th from left) pose for aphotograph along with other guests during a meeting at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (4th from left) pose for aphotograph along with other guests during a meeting at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor is interested in increasing the sales of Bangladeshi products in the Thai market. She expressed this interest during a courtesy call on FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md. Jashim Uddin on Tuesday morning.
The Ambassador said that positive progress has been made on the Free Trade Agreement between Thailand and Bangladesh.
FBCCI Chief Md. Jashim Uddin said that after becoming a developing country from a least developed country, Bangladesh will lose some market advantage in the world market. Therefore, FTA or PTA will be essential for economic development after 2026. However, before concluding a free trade agreement, trade balance must be established between the two countries concerned.
Bilateral trade between the two countries has long been in favour of Thailand. Therefore, he urged Thai investors to invest in Bangladesh. Thai investment can be lucrative, especially in the agro-processing sector. At the same time, citing the examples of China, Japan, Korea and India, many countries have taken separate economic zones for their own investors. Thailand can also take such a step.
The Thai ambassador said that if the products are branded, there is a possibility of creating huge demand for Bangladeshi products in the country. In particular, there is a huge opportunity to export readymade garments, leather goods and fish from Bangladesh.
FBCCI Vice President M A Momen, proposed to organize a road show in the country and form a joint working group.
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister of Thailand will visit Bangladesh next year as part of the celebrations of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangkok and Dhaka. At that time, the Thai ambassador offered to hold a delegation meeting with the FBCCI. At that meeting, the ways forward to boost bilateral trade will be discussed and decided.
Also present on the occasion were FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, FBCCI Vice President Md. Habib Ullah Don and FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank promotes Md Moniruzzaman as GM
UCB signs MoU with LankaBangla Finance
BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco, IT services
Biman to resume Dhaka-Bangkok flights from Dec 2
BD, Maldives to set up Ctg-Male direct shipping line
ICCB to attend World Chambers Congress in Dubai
MFS cash-in hit record high at Tk 19,777cr in Sept
Infobip, MetLife Bangladesh inks deal for digital communication services


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft