BD products to be promoted in Thailand: Envoy



Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (4th from left) pose for aphotograph along with other guests during a meeting at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Ambassador said that positive progress has been made on the Free Trade Agreement between Thailand and Bangladesh.

FBCCI Chief Md. Jashim Uddin said that after becoming a developing country from a least developed country, Bangladesh will lose some market advantage in the world market. Therefore, FTA or PTA will be essential for economic development after 2026. However, before concluding a free trade agreement, trade balance must be established between the two countries concerned.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has long been in favour of Thailand. Therefore, he urged Thai investors to invest in Bangladesh. Thai investment can be lucrative, especially in the agro-processing sector. At the same time, citing the examples of China, Japan, Korea and India, many countries have taken separate economic zones for their own investors. Thailand can also take such a step.

The Thai ambassador said that if the products are branded, there is a possibility of creating huge demand for Bangladeshi products in the country. In particular, there is a huge opportunity to export readymade garments, leather goods and fish from Bangladesh.

FBCCI Vice President M A Momen, proposed to organize a road show in the country and form a joint working group.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister of Thailand will visit Bangladesh next year as part of the celebrations of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangkok and Dhaka. At that time, the Thai ambassador offered to hold a delegation meeting with the FBCCI. At that meeting, the ways forward to boost bilateral trade will be discussed and decided.

Also present on the occasion were FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, FBCCI Vice President Md. Habib Ullah Don and FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.















