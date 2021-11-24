Stocks witness flat

Stocks witnessed flat with downward trend of major price indices at Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges due mainly to price fall in some large-cap securities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 9.29 points down at 7,013. The blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 6.14 points down at 2,660.86 and with 2.39 points down at 1,468.58.

At DSE, out of the day's 368 securities, prices of 156 securities closed higher against 176 losing issues.

The daily trade value increased to Taka 13146.04 million from Monday's Taka 12260.46 million.

The major gaining issues were ACMEPL, SKICL, One Bank Limited, Golden Son, Tosrifa, PDL, SILCOPHL, IBP, MI Cement and SS Steel. The major losing issues were GPH Ispat, Navana CNG, DOMINAGE, Provati Insurance, Rahim Text, UPGDCL, All Tex, GENEXIL, SIBL and Style Craft. Beximco topped the turnover list followed by One Bank, FIRSTSBANK, Fortune and KTL. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 2.04 points down at 1,566.99.

At CSE, 281 issues were traded. Of those, 101 closed higher and 147 closed lower when 2.08 crore shares worth Taka 52.94 crore changed hands. -BSS











