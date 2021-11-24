BIDA’s investment summit begins on Nov 28

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is going to organise a two-day investment summit from November 28 to focus on the development of the investment environment in the country.

BIDA will organise the summit in association with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Foreign Investors' Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The summit will be held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the city. Talking to BSS, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirajul Islam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the event virtually.

Representatives of government and investors from different countries, including the USA, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate, India, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Netherlands are expected to take part in the summit.

The local policymakers, investors and economists will also participate in the summit, he added.

Sirajul Islam said the upcoming event will have special focus on domestic investment besides luring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through projecting potential of prospective sectors.

The BIDA chief informed that there will be a string of sessions on both days where potential of 11 prospective sectors will be thoroughly analyzed by the policymakers and experts. There will be one technical session on the second day, he mentioned.

He also informed that ministers or advisers for the sectors concerned will present the main papers detailing the investment opportunity in those sectors. -BSS







