ECNEC okays Tk 5,883.74cr nationwide digital connectivity project



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence, virtually presiding over, the ECNEC meeting, held at the NEC Conference Room, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday.

It approved a total of 10 projects at a cost of Taka 29,344.27 crore and the broadband project is the flagship project in the list. The ECNEC also approved an additional cost of Taka 15,870.42 crore for Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Its total cost will be now Taka 51,754.06 crore.

It will be set up across all the 8 divisions, 64 districts to cover all upazilas and unions to reach the government services easily and speedily to the people.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting held with the ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said out of the total project cost Taka 11,003.30 crore will come from the government exchequer while the remaining Taka 18,932.04 crore would come as project loan.

Out of the 10 projects, seven are new, three are revised projects.

The planning minister said the Department of Information and Communication Technology under the ICT Division would implement the broadband project titled "Establishing Digital Connectivity" at a cost of Taka 5,883.74 crore by June 2025.

Of the total project cost, Taka 2,505.16 crore will come from the government exchequer while the rest of Taka 3,378.58 crore would come as project assistance from China. The project also aims to stretch the fiber optic connectivity to the village-level from the union-level.

Under the project, some 1,09,244 broadband and user connectivity would be established, over 10,000 Sheikh Russell digital labs would be set up, central server infrastructures to be installed.

Besides, some 10 digital village stations would be set up as well as a 21- storey "DoICT Tower" will be constructed in the city's Purbachal area alongside constructing 492 non-residential buildings.

Referring to the approval of the Taka 3,490 crore project to develop elevated roads and physical infrastructures in Haor region, the planning minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked to implement the project if necessary in coordination with the Bridges Division.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam suggested formation of a development authority for Matarbari for overall management of development at various levels cantering the coal-fired power plant.

About the additional cost of Taka 15,870.42 crore for the power plant, Planning Commission member Sharifa Khan said that the additional cost would mainly ensure deep sea port facilities there. She informed that around 98 percent of the additional cost there would be utilized for ensuring deep sea port facilities.

The other projects approved in the meeting are: Modernization of Bangladesh Marine Academy through infrastructure restructuring at a cost of Taka 114.97 crore, Upgrading Aricha (Borangail)-Gheor-Daulatpur-Nagarpur-Tangail regional highway into due standard and width at Taka 1,635.10 crore, Widening and development of national highway at Narail town portion with Taka 179.99 crore.

It also include Rural Transport Improvement Project-II, 3rd revised with no additional cost involvement, Development of important rural infrastructures at Sylhet Division, 1st revised plan with an additional cost of Taka 239.93 crore, Rehabilitation of Polder No-14/1 in Khulna district at a cost of Taka 1,172.31 crore, Disaster risk management extension at a cost of Taka 757.81 crore.















