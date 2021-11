BARISHAL, Nov 23: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a ditch in Muladi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Momin Hossain, son of Monir Boyati, a resident of Safipur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father Monir Boyati said Momin Hossain fell into a ditch nearby the house at around 9am while the family members were unaware of it.