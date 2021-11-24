11 nabbed, drugs seized in six districts

A total of 11 people have been arrested and a huge volume of drugs was seized in separate drives in six districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Cox's Bazar and Barishal, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with phensedyl and hemp in the district town at dawn on Monday.

The arrested person is Minhazul Islam Mitu, 29, son of Babul Mandol, a resident of Purba Sabujnagar area in the district town.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Purba Sabujnagar area at dawn and arrested Minhazul Islam.

RAB members also recovered 125 bottles of phensedyl and 80 grams of hemp from his possession during the drive. The arrested confessed his involvement in drug dealing in the district during preliminary interrogation.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: Four people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, detained a drug peddler along with 120 bottles of phensedyl from Dashmari Kashemer Mor area in the city at dawn on Sunday.

The detained person is Ziaul Haque Babu, 36, son of late Jarman Ali, a resident of Shampur Master Para area under Matihar PS in the city.

DB Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conduct a drive in Dashmari Kashemer Mor area at around 5am and arrested him red-handed along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter.

Earlier, DB Police, in a drive, arrested three people along with 260 bottles of phensedyl from Boalia Model PS area in the city early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Dulal Hossain, 40, son of late Ramjan Ali, and Sujon, 26, son of Hannan, residents of Charkhidirpur Pashcimpara Village under Katakhali PS; and Muslem Ali, 29, son of late Abdur Rahman of Char Majar Dia Village under Damkura PS.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pathanpara Muktamancha area under Boalia PS at around 2am, and arrested the trio along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Boalia PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of RMP Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two people along with 350 grams of hemp in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Shafiqul Islam Rubel, 34, son of late Jamshed Ali of Baluha Village, and Rafiq, 51, son of late Nazim Uddin of Ramgopalpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a team of DNC led by its Inspector Chandan Gopal Sur arrested them red-handed along with the hemp from Ramgopalpur area.

Later, a mobile court led by Gouripur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf sentenced Rubel to four months in jail and fined him Tk 2,000.

The mobile court jailed Rafiq to eight months and fined him Tk 5,000.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with drugs from Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The arrested person is Farid Ali, 22, son of Abid Ali, a resident of Matapur Village under Sharifpur Union in Kulaura Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdur Rahman Gazi from Shamsernagar Police Outpost conducted a drive in Sharstal area under Patanushar Union in Kamalganj Upazila at around 12:30am, and arrested Farid Ali along with 12,000 Indian biri.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalganj PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Shamsernagar Police Outpost SI Abdur Rahman Gazi confirmed the matter.

Earlier, RAB members seized 101 bottles of foreign liquor in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

RAB-9 sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Halima Bazar area at night and seized the liquor in abandoned condition from under a bridge on the Bhanugas-Shamsernagar Road.

The drugs were handed over to Kamalganj Police Station (PS) and a complaint was lodged in this connection.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 4,500 yaba tablets in Pekua Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Nasir, son of Ali Ahmed of Chakaria Lal Bridge area, and Hannan, son of Nurul Amin of Battali area in Pekua.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nandir Para area at around 6:30pm, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets red-handed while they were peddling the contraband pills.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pekua PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday.

Pekua PS SI Nazmul Hossain confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with 670 grams of hemp in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Md Jamal Shikder, 36, son of Md Badal Shikder, a resident of Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali District.

RAB-8 sources said acting on a tipped-off, a team of the elite force from Barishal Camp conducted a drive in Peyarpur Bridge area of Bakerganj Upazila at around 2:30pm, and arrested Jamal along with the hemp. A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Bakerganj PS in this connection.

Deputy Assistant Director of Barishal RAB-8 Muhammad Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.









