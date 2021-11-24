Thrust on building awareness about antibiotic usage to avoid drug-resistant infections



A rally was brought out in Gaibandha Town on Tuesday to mark World Antibiotic Awareness Week. photo: observer

The aims of the week are to increase awareness of global anti-microbial resistance and to encourage best practices among the general public, health workers, farmers, animal health professionals and policymakers to avoid the spread of drug-resistant infections.

This year's theme of the week is "Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance".

To mark the week, District Drug Administration organized different programmes in cooperation with Chemists and Druggists' Samity, district chapter. On Tuesday morning, a rally was brought out from District Drug Administration Office, and it paraded the main roads in the town.

Assistant Director of the drug administration Sarder Kamrul Islam, Dr. Md. Robiul Paevez, representative of Civil Surgeon and President of district BMA Dr. Md. Matiur Rahman, Joint Secretary Dr. Shahinul Islam addressed the discussion function before the rally while Abdur Rashid, president of Chemists and Druggists Samity, district chapter, presided over the function.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for creating much awareness about the usage of antibiotics to avoid the spread of drug-resistant infections.

Sarder Kamrul Islam, in his speech, suggested the people to purchase antibiotics from the medicine shops and take it as per the advices of the registered physicians.

He also recommended all to complete the dose of antibiotics taking suggestions of the doctors.







