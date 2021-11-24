Abnormal woman kills self in Pabna

PABNA, Nov 23: A mentally-retarded woman committed suicide by hanging in Pabna Mental Hospital after one day of admission on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shanaj Begum 33, wife of Lal Chan Mia of Pingna Village in Sarisabari Upazila of Jamalpur District.

Hospital sources said, she was admitted to the hospital on November 22; after one day, she killed herself by hanging.

Director of the hospital Dr. Abul Bashar Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the information.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered her body. The body has been sent to Pabna general hospital for an autopsy report.









