Two to die, two get life term in murder cases in two districts

Two people have been sentenced to death and two others to life-term imprisonment in separate murder cases in two districts- Feni and Narail, on Sunday.

FENI: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his pregnant wife in Sadar Upazila in 2019.

Feni District and Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa handed down the verdict at around 1pm. The condemned convict is Md Yasin, son of Ahsan Ullah, a resident of Dakshin Shibpur Village under Fazilpur Union in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Yasin killed his pregnant wife Shirin Akhter, daughter of Mostafa, on March 5, 2019.

The deceased's mother Rezia Begum lodged a murder case with Feni Sadar Model Police Station on March 7 accusing three people.

After investigation, Sub-Inspector Abu Taher submitted the chargesheet to the court on January 18, 2020.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon.

Feni Public Prosecutor Hafez Ahmed confirmed the matter.

NARAIL: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death and two others in life-term in jail in a murder case in 2014.

District and Sessions Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman handed down the verdict at around 10am.

The convict, who was sentenced to death, is Chhaen Uddin Bhuiyan, a resident of Kalinagar Village under Naragati PS in the district.

The convicts, who were sentenced to life-term is jail, are Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan and Jangu Bhuiyan.

According to the prosecution, the accused stabbed Firoz Bhuiyan to death in Kalinagar Bazar area on January 17 in 2014 following a dispute over land. A case was filed with Naragati PS in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday morning after examining the case records and 16 witnesses.







