Punishment for killers of JL leader demanded in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Nov 23: A human chain was formed on Shahid Omar Faruk Road in the district town on Tuesday noon, demanding hanging of Juba League (JL) leader Faisal Mahbub Shuvo's alleged killers- Nasir Matubbar and others.

JL municipality unit organized the human chain. It was chaired by President of JL unit Abu Sayed.

Among others, Sadar Upazila Awami League (AL) President Tofazzal Hosain Mollick Sawpan, General Secretary (GS) Rezaul Karim Sikder Montu, municipality AL GS Aminul Islam Miran, district JL Organizing Secretary Advocate Akrauzzman Manik, municipality Councillor Sadullah Liton, Sadar Upazila JL President KM Mostafijur Rahman Biplob, district Chattra League's (CL) ex-president Irtija Hasan Raju, President of district Swechchhasebak League Rassel Rarvej Raja, and district CL President Jahitul Islam Titu spoke.

Later a memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain.