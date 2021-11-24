Video
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Home Countryside

Prices of most vegetables, fish unchanged at Dumuria

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Our Correspondent

A kitchen market in Dumuria Upazila of Khulna. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 23: In a span of one week, the price of flat bean has come down by half in Dumuria Upazila of the district. Tomato and carrotprices are soaring up. Some other vegetables are maintaining uptrend. But prices of most items are remaining unchanged.
A visit on Sunday to different bazaars in Dumuria found selling of per kg flat bean at Tk 35 to 40 against one week back's Tk 90 to 100. Along with bean, radish price has also declined. Per kg radish was selling at Tk 40 to 50 one week back, it is now selling at Tk 30.
A Dumuria Bazar trader Abdul Jalil Sheikh said, increased supplies in markets have pushed down bean radish prices; the bean price will fall further at Tk 20 per kg.
Ripe tomato and carrot are selling at the previous prices. Per kg tomato is selling at Tk 100 to 120 while carrot at Tk 80 to 90. Fish, potato and onion have made no price-up. But chicken prices have fallen by a bit.
Broiler chickens are selling at Tk 155 to 160 per kg against last week's Tk 160 to 165. The broiler price registered a Tk 30 fall per kg last four weeks. Then per kg broiler was selling at Tk 185 to 190. But prices of Pakistani cock or golden chicken and that of red layer chicken remain unchanged. Pakistani cock is selling at Tk 290 to 320 per kg. Red layer is selling at Tk 240 to 250.
Trader Sohel of Rampura area said, with each day passing, broiler chicken supply is increasing. We think it is the reason behind the price fall, he added.
The trend in the wholesale markets provides that the broiler price will get down further, he maintained.
Egg prices are remaining unchanged. In trend of the last week, per dozens are selling at Tk 90 to 100. Onion is selling at the previous price of Tk 50 t0 60 per kg.
Pointed gourd, long bean, cauliflower and cabbage are experiencing unchanged pricing. Per kg pointed gourd is selling at Tk 40 to 50, long bean at Tk 50 to 70, cauliflower (per piece) at Tk 40 to 50 and cabbage at Tk 30 to 40 per piece.
Ridge gourd price remains unchanged selling at Tk 40 to 50 per kg, followed by bitter gourd at Tk 60 to 80, snake gourd at Tk 40 to 50, green banana (per haali-4 pieces) at Tk 30 to 35, red spinach (per aati) at Tk 10 to 15, radish leaf (per aati) at Tk 10 to 15, green spinach (per aati) at Tk 20 to 25.
In fish bazaars, rohufish is selling at Tk 220 to 250 per kg while carp at the same rate.
Shing (stinging cat fish) and Taki (spotted snakehead) are selling at Tk 250 to 300 per kg, Shoul (snakehead Murrel)at Tk 300 to 400, and Tilapia and Fungus at Tk 100 to 140.
Per kg of hilsa of 1 to 1.5 kg weighted is selling at Tk 1,000 to 1,200, and shrimp is selling per kg at Tk 600 to 950.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
