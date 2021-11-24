Video
Afghan journos decry Taliban TV ‘guidelines’

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

KABUL, Nov 23: Afghan journalists and activists on Tuesday condemned new "religious guidelines" issued by the Taliban that restrict the role of women in television, as the Islamists move to muzzle the media.
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on Sunday called on television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors. It also told broadcasters not to screen films or programmes that are "against Islamic or Afghan values" and asked women television journalists to wear the Islamic hijab while presenting their reports.
Zan TV, the first Afghan channel staffed exclusively by female producers and reporters, said on Twitter that the "guidelines threaten media freedom" and reduce "the presence of women journalists".      -AFP



