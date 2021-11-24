Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Countries must brace for future food ‘shocks’: FAO

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

PARIS, Nov 23: Countries must prepare for future "shocks" to their agricultural and food systems from droughts, floods or diseases following the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a UN agency said Tuesday.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has left the fragilities of national agri-food systems widely exposed," the Food and Agriculture Organization said in an annual report. "An obvious reason to address these fragilities is, of course, the unwelcome increase in food insecurity and malnutrition," the FAO said in the document on the state of the agri-food business.
Agri-food systems include production, food supply chains, transport networks and consumption. Three billion people around the world already cannot afford a healthy diet to protect themselves against malnutrition, the FAO said. In a report in July, the FAO said that between 720 million and 811 million people faced hunger in 2020 -- some 161 million more than in 2019, largely due to the pandemic.
Nearly half the world's population suffer from poor nutrition linked to too much or not enough food, a global assessment said Tuesday with wide-ranging impacts on health and the planet.  The Global Nutrition Report (GNR), a yearly survey and analysis of the latest data on nutrition and related health issues, found that 48 percent of people currently eat either too little or too much -- resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight.
At current rates, the report finds, the world will fail to meet eight out of nine nutrition targets set by the World Health Organization for 2025. These include reducing child wasting (when children are too thin for their height) and child stunting (when they are too short for their age), and also adult obesity.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afghan journos decry Taliban TV ‘guidelines’
Countries must brace for future food ‘shocks’: FAO
WHO fears 7 lakhs more deaths in Europe
A health worker inoculates an elderly with a dose of the Covisheild
Biden intends to run again in 2024
Indian farmers hold mass rally, keep pressure on Modi despite climbdown
Five dead, 40 wounded as car hits US Christmas parade
US must ‘accept reality’ and lift sanctions: Iran


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft