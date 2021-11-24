Countries must brace for future food ‘shocks’: FAO

PARIS, Nov 23: Countries must prepare for future "shocks" to their agricultural and food systems from droughts, floods or diseases following the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a UN agency said Tuesday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has left the fragilities of national agri-food systems widely exposed," the Food and Agriculture Organization said in an annual report. "An obvious reason to address these fragilities is, of course, the unwelcome increase in food insecurity and malnutrition," the FAO said in the document on the state of the agri-food business.

Agri-food systems include production, food supply chains, transport networks and consumption. Three billion people around the world already cannot afford a healthy diet to protect themselves against malnutrition, the FAO said. In a report in July, the FAO said that between 720 million and 811 million people faced hunger in 2020 -- some 161 million more than in 2019, largely due to the pandemic.

Nearly half the world's population suffer from poor nutrition linked to too much or not enough food, a global assessment said Tuesday with wide-ranging impacts on health and the planet. The Global Nutrition Report (GNR), a yearly survey and analysis of the latest data on nutrition and related health issues, found that 48 percent of people currently eat either too little or too much -- resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight.

At current rates, the report finds, the world will fail to meet eight out of nine nutrition targets set by the World Health Organization for 2025. These include reducing child wasting (when children are too thin for their height) and child stunting (when they are too short for their age), and also adult obesity. -AFP





