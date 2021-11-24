Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

WHO fears 7 lakhs more deaths in Europe

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

COPENHAGEN, Nov 23: Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the death toll on the continent could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
Some 700,000 could die in the coming months, the WHO said, as cases creep up across Europe, prompting some countries to reimpose tough restrictions. The WHO expects "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022".
"Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year," it added, up from the current 1.5 million.  Covid-19 is the leading cause of death across Europe and Central Asia, the WHO reported, citing figures from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The rise in Europe was being driven by a combination of the highly-contagious Delta variant, insufficient vaccination coverage and the easing of measures such as mask wearing and physical distancing, it said. According to WHO data, Covid-related deaths increased last week to nearly 4,200 a day, doubling from 2,100 deaths a day at the end of September.
The WHO also said evidence was growing that vaccine-induced protection against infection and mild disease was declining. "The Covid-19 situation across Europe and Central Asia is very serious. We face a challenging winter ahead," regional director for WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, said in a statement. He called for a "vaccine plus" approach, consisting of vaccinations, social distancing, the use of face masks and hand washing.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afghan journos decry Taliban TV ‘guidelines’
Countries must brace for future food ‘shocks’: FAO
WHO fears 7 lakhs more deaths in Europe
A health worker inoculates an elderly with a dose of the Covisheild
Biden intends to run again in 2024
Indian farmers hold mass rally, keep pressure on Modi despite climbdown
Five dead, 40 wounded as car hits US Christmas parade
US must ‘accept reality’ and lift sanctions: Iran


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft