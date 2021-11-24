Cricket Tasmania slams 'appalling' Paine treatment

SYDNEY, NOV 23: Cricket Tasmania launched a scathing attack on the sport's Australian governing body Tuesday over its "appalling" treatment of former Test skipper Tim Paine, saying anger in the community was "palpable".

Paine, who was born and bred in Tasmania, tearfully quit as captain on Friday ahead of the Ashes against England over a series of lewd text messages with a female colleague in 2017 that were about to be made public.

He insisted he wasn't pushed out, but Cricket Tasmania chair Andrew Gaggin said Cricket Australia should have shown him more loyalty.

"In conversations I have had in recent days it is clear that the anger amongst the Tasmanian cricket community and general public is palpable," he said in a statement.

"Tim Paine has been a beacon for Australian cricket over the past four years and instrumental in salvaging the reputation of the national team after the calamity of Cape Town.

"Yet, at a time when CA should have supported Tim, he was evidently regarded as dispensable." -AFP





