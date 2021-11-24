Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls today

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Sports Reporter

The third edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup is rolling today (Wednesday) at 12:30 pm on the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza will inaugurate the tournament as the chief guest.
Football Academy Dirai will face Rahim Nagar Football Academy in the opener at 1:00 pm.
A total of 12 academy teams from different parts of the country are playing the event arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans. Bashundhara Kings is the title sponsor of the event.
The academy cup has already brought attention to many with its consecutive successful editions which helped different league clubs to identify some 200 talented young booters. The organisers said a few of the talented booters were picked for the BFF Elite Academy as well.  
The champion team will receive Taka 100,000, the runner-up Taka 50,000 while the third placer Taka 30,000 and fourth placer Taka 20,000 as cash prize along with trophies, alike the previous year. The participating teams will get taka 5,000 as participation money along with jerseys. The teams will receive Taka 10,000 as match fee for playing every match.
The ten-day tournament will be wrapped-up with the final on 3 December.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cuban woman says Maradona abused and raped her
Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint
Kiwis mull playing three spinners in India Test
India pursue Test revenge against top-ranked New Zealand
Cricket Tasmania slams 'appalling' Paine treatment
Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls today
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoid follow-on


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft