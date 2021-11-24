Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls today

The third edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup is rolling today (Wednesday) at 12:30 pm on the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza will inaugurate the tournament as the chief guest.

Football Academy Dirai will face Rahim Nagar Football Academy in the opener at 1:00 pm.

A total of 12 academy teams from different parts of the country are playing the event arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans. Bashundhara Kings is the title sponsor of the event.

The academy cup has already brought attention to many with its consecutive successful editions which helped different league clubs to identify some 200 talented young booters. The organisers said a few of the talented booters were picked for the BFF Elite Academy as well.

The champion team will receive Taka 100,000, the runner-up Taka 50,000 while the third placer Taka 30,000 and fourth placer Taka 20,000 as cash prize along with trophies, alike the previous year. The participating teams will get taka 5,000 as participation money along with jerseys. The teams will receive Taka 10,000 as match fee for playing every match.

The ten-day tournament will be wrapped-up with the final on 3 December.





