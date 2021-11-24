Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 365
Sports Reporter

With the participation of 15 teams, the Independence Cup football 2021 is kicking off on Saturday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.
The teams are divided into four groups. The group and teams are:
Group-A: Dhaka Abahani, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Swadhinata Krira Sangha
Group-B: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Uttar Baridhara Club and Air Force Football Team
Group-C: Saif Sporting Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Army Football Team
Group-D: Bashundhara Kings, Chittagong Abahani, Bangladesh Police and Navy Football Team
The teams are allowed to play foreign booters in the tournament.
Riviera Composite Industries Ltd is the title sponsor of the tournament while Premier Bank, IFIC Bank, Aamra network, CleanAll and T Sports are partners in arranging the Independence event.
In this regard, a press meet was held at the BFF House in Motijheel on Tuesday. The officials of BFF, clubs and sponsors were present there.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cuban woman says Maradona abused and raped her
Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint
Kiwis mull playing three spinners in India Test
India pursue Test revenge against top-ranked New Zealand
Cricket Tasmania slams 'appalling' Paine treatment
Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls today
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoid follow-on


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft