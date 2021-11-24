Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday

With the participation of 15 teams, the Independence Cup football 2021 is kicking off on Saturday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

The teams are divided into four groups. The group and teams are:

Group-A: Dhaka Abahani, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Swadhinata Krira Sangha

Group-B: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Uttar Baridhara Club and Air Force Football Team

Group-C: Saif Sporting Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Army Football Team

Group-D: Bashundhara Kings, Chittagong Abahani, Bangladesh Police and Navy Football Team

The teams are allowed to play foreign booters in the tournament.

Riviera Composite Industries Ltd is the title sponsor of the tournament while Premier Bank, IFIC Bank, Aamra network, CleanAll and T Sports are partners in arranging the Independence event.

In this regard, a press meet was held at the BFF House in Motijheel on Tuesday. The officials of BFF, clubs and sponsors were present there.







