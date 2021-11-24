Video
Sharmin Akhter hits a century to make history in Bangladesh women's cricket

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256

Sharmin Akhter became the first Bangladeshi woman to score a century in international cricket after she smashed an unbeaten 130  against the United States of America  in their 2nd Group B match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Sunrise Sports Club ground in the Zimbabwean capital Harare on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old opener from Gaibandha earned batted into history playing just 141 balls that featured 11 boundaries and thus guiding Bangladesh to a record 322 runs for 5 in stipulated 50 overs.
Her previous best score was 74 runs.
Sharmin, who made her international debut in 2011, scored 368 runs in 24 innings of 25 ODI matches with an average of 15.3 apart from day's match.
Earlier on last Sunday, Bangladesh team made a flying start in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers upsetting Pakistan by three wickets with two balls remaining in the opening match at Old Hararians Stadium in Harare.
Bangladesh's next Group B matches are against Thailand on November 25 at the Harare Sports Club ground and hosts Zimbabwe on November 29 at Old Hararians Stadium.  Both matches will kick-off at 1:30 pm Bangladesh time.     -UNB


