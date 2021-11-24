Video
IORA vows to ensure dev of its region

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Member States of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) vowed to work closely with Bangladesh in its quest to make IORA a more vibrant platform and to ensure inclusive development of the region through enhanced cooperation, said 'Dhaka Communiqué' on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued the 'Dhaka Communiqué' adopted at the recently held 21st Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the IORA.
The IORA states welcomed Bangladesh as the Chair and Sri Lanka as the Vice Chair of the Association for the period of 2021 to 2023, it reads.
The Member States of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) have planned to 'develop a statement' to help guide IORA to engage in the Indo-Pacific Region and cooperate with other regional organizations.  
The Member States reaffirmed their utmost solidarity and unwavering commitment to IORA to play a pivotal role in promoting inclusive development in the Indian Ocean through constructive dialogue and concerted efforts.
"We endeavor to address challenges and key issues facing our region, including recovery from the unprecedented Covid-19 impact."
They welcomed the Russian Federation as the 10th Dialogue Partner of IORA.
"We believe that Russia will make noteworthy contributions towards bolstering IORA's regional agenda in accordance with the IORA Charter's principles and objectives," reads the Dhaka Communiqué.
The Ministers and Heads of Delegation of the Member States of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) met on the 17th of November 2021 for the 21st Meeting of the Council of Ministers (COM) which was convened in hybrid format and hosted by Bangladesh.
The Member States are Australia, Bangladesh, Union of Comoros, French Republic on account of Reunion (henceforth France/Reunion), India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Republic of Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen
IORA welcomed Sheikh Fazle Fahim from Bangladesh as the Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum (IORBF).  
"We believe under his able and dynamic leadership, IORBF will facilitate the promotion of the trade and investment agenda in the Indian Ocean Rim region."
IORA appreciated the Ministerial 'Strategic Dialogue' held between IORA member States and Dialogue Partners.
IORA welcomed the adoption of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) for promoting resilience of new and the existing infrastructures to reduce and eliminate climate and disaster risks within the Indian Ocean Region.


