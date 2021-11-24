Bulgaria bus crash: Children among at least 46 killed

SOFIA, Nov 23: At least 46 people, including 12 children, died when a bus crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, officials say. The bus was registered in North Macedonia and most of those on board were tourists returning from a trip to Istanbul in Turkey.

It rammed a crash barrier on a motorway south-west of the capital Sofia at about 02:00 local time (00:00 GMT).

Seven people escaped from the bus and were taken to hospital with burns. Four-year-old twin boys were among those killed in the crash. Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov visited the "terrifying scene" and said the survivors had been badly burned.

The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear. Bulgarian officials described how the bus swerved off the motorway and tore away a 50m (164ft) section of the crash barrier, but it was unclear if that was before or after it caught fire.

Pictures of the aftermath showed a section of the road where the barrier had been shorn off. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The mayor of the nearby village of Pernik said the motorway was in poor condition on that section and there were often accidents in the area. Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told reporters the coach party had been returning to the capital Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul.

Bulgarian media said the bus had been travelling as part of a convoy of four buses and had stopped off at a petrol station near Sofia about an hour before the accident. The other buses, which were a few minutes ahead, returned to North Macedonia safely. -BBC















