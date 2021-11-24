Video
Minister asks procurement officials to ensure fair price to Aman farmers

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday emphasized on achieving cent percent success of the Aman procurement target to ensure fair price of the crop to the farmers.
"This year, huge Aman has been produced in the country. The government has already fixed a logical price of Aman paddy and rice for local procurement. The field level officials of the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) will have to work with specific planning to succeed in the ongoing procurement drive," he said while addressing a virtual meeting organized to review the progress of internal Aman procurement programme.
The Minister joined the meeting, chaired by Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, virtually from his Secretariat office while high officials of the Ministry and DG Food, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and field level officials of the department joined from their respective offices.
He asked the DG Food field-level officials to pay attention to succeeding in the drive, so that farmers can get a legitimate price of the crops.


