Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Question leak, money laundering: HC orders sacked banker to surrender

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

The High Court has ordered Manik Kumar Pramanik, a sacked senior officer of Agrani Bank, to surrender within six weeks, rejecting his bail plea in a case over question leaks and money laundering.
Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice AKM Johirul Haque passed the order on Tuesday, said Md Hossain, the advocate defending Manik.
Rakibul Hasan, a sacked Janata Bank official, also appeared in the High Court for anticipatory bail, but the court ordered him to surrender within four weeks.
The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Manik and five others on Dec 31, 2020 on charges of leaking questions of admissions exams of several universities and bank recruitment tests.
The investigators found that Manik, Rakibul Hasan, a sacked Janata Bank official and Mofizur Rahman, a former sub-inspector of the Anti-Corruption Commission, were involved in swindling millions of takas. A case was filed with Badda Police Station on Sept 19 in connection with the irregularities.
The case dossier details Manik's illegal wealth. He was paid Tk 35,464 in monthly salary, but had over Tk 48 million in nine bank accounts.
Moreover, he bought a Nissan car at about Tk 4.8 million and made a duplex apartment building in Rajshahi spending around Tk 48 million. Manik used the name "Reba Traders" for bank transactions in order to hide his illegal wealth. Manik's wife, Ripa Rani Mondal, has over Tk 9.2 million in Agrani Bank.
Manik helped students get admission illegally, turning it into his main source of income, according to police.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army chief accords reception to gallantry award holder FFs
IORA vows to ensure dev of its region
Bulgaria bus crash: Children among at least 46 killed
Minister asks procurement officials to ensure fair price to Aman farmers
Question leak, money laundering: HC orders sacked banker to surrender
91 more hospitalized with dengue
WDB project for water-logging free Ctg starts
Bangladesh, Maldives can work jointly to tackle climate impacts: President


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft