Question leak, money laundering: HC orders sacked banker to surrender

The High Court has ordered Manik Kumar Pramanik, a sacked senior officer of Agrani Bank, to surrender within six weeks, rejecting his bail plea in a case over question leaks and money laundering.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice AKM Johirul Haque passed the order on Tuesday, said Md Hossain, the advocate defending Manik.

Rakibul Hasan, a sacked Janata Bank official, also appeared in the High Court for anticipatory bail, but the court ordered him to surrender within four weeks.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Manik and five others on Dec 31, 2020 on charges of leaking questions of admissions exams of several universities and bank recruitment tests.

The investigators found that Manik, Rakibul Hasan, a sacked Janata Bank official and Mofizur Rahman, a former sub-inspector of the Anti-Corruption Commission, were involved in swindling millions of takas. A case was filed with Badda Police Station on Sept 19 in connection with the irregularities.

The case dossier details Manik's illegal wealth. He was paid Tk 35,464 in monthly salary, but had over Tk 48 million in nine bank accounts.

Moreover, he bought a Nissan car at about Tk 4.8 million and made a duplex apartment building in Rajshahi spending around Tk 48 million. Manik used the name "Reba Traders" for bank transactions in order to hide his illegal wealth. Manik's wife, Ripa Rani Mondal, has over Tk 9.2 million in Agrani Bank.

Manik helped students get admission illegally, turning it into his main source of income, according to police.

