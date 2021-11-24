Video
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
91 more hospitalized with dengue

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

Ninety-one people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 75 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 16 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 26,633 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 23. Among them, 26,042 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 493. Of them, 375 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 118 are receiving it outside the capital.  The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 98 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November so far.  
Among 26,633 infected, a total of 2,978 were diagnosed with dengue in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Among the deaths, 90 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barisal division.


