WDB project for water-logging free Ctg starts

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: The construction works of the water-logging project taken by the Water Development Board (WDB) at Tk1620 crore in the port city Chattogram started in the last after a long time.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Colonel Kabirul Islam said, "We have already started the construction works of water-logging removal project taken under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)."

The implementation of the project has been delayed following a dispute with Chattogram Port Authority. Currently, it has been resolved. There is no hurdle for implementation of the project now.

The project comprises construction of 12 km long flood wall from Shah Amanat Bridge to 15 no Ghat of the port, situated within the jurisdiction of CPA, construction of 23 Sluice gates and installation of 69 pumps in the sluice gates.

As all these works remained within the CPA jurisdiction, CPA lodged complaints to the WDB.

The project was scheduled to be completed by June 2022 next. But it is quite impossible to complete it within in time. So, WDB is mulling to extend two years more till June 2024 next.

It may be mentioned that the WDB taken project worth Tk 1620 crore was approved in the ECNEC meeting held on February 27 in 2019.

Under the project, a total of 23 sluice gates and 69 Pumps will be installed. Of them, 16 sluice gates will be constructed in Karnaphuli Rivers and the rest 7 will be installed in Halda River. Besides, 2.7 km long retaining wall from Naval Academy to 15 Number Ghat will be constructed outside the CPA jurisdiction. The 4.4 km long flood wall from Banglabazar to Shah Amanat Bridge and 6.5 km long from Kalurghat Bridge to Katakhal under the jurisdiction of CPA will be constructed.

Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" worth Tk 5,616 crore; and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project costing of taka 1256 crore are going on to remove the Port city from the curse of water-logging.





