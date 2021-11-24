Bangladesh, Maldives can work jointly to tackle climate impacts: President



Visiting Vice-President of the Maldives Faisal Naseem calls on President Mohammad Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said the head of the state came up with the statement when visiting Maldivian Vice-President Faisal Naseem paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban on Tuesday evening.

Welcoming the vice-president of Maldives, President Abdul Hamid said an excellent bilateral relation exists between Bangladesh and Maldives and it is gradually expanding in various fields, including trade and investment.

Recalling the state visit of Maldives President on the Birth Centenary Celebration programme of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh Independence's Golden Jubilee last March, he said the visit contributed to advancing Bangladesh-Maldives bilateral tie to a great extent.

Hamid hoped that the visit of the Vice President of Maldives would further enhance the existing bilateral relations of Male with Dhaka.

Referring to the Bangladeshi manpower's demand in the Maldives, Hamid said, "Bangladesh is now focusing on the export of skilled manpower . . . and for that purpose, various necessary infrastructures, including training institutes are being built in the country".

Mentioning the appraisable achievements of Bangladesh in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maldivian vice-president said Bangladesh has achieved more success in tackling the fatal disease than many other countries of the globe.

He also praised the progress of Bangladesh in the fields of education, health and women's development.

The vice-president also emphasised the importance of developing relations between the two countries in the fields of education, health and tourism with Bangladesh.

They put emphasis on further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two South Asian nations.

The Maldivian vice-president was accompanied by his Higher Education Minister Dr Ibrahim Hassan, Health Minister Ahmed Naseem, Foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Mahamed, High Commissioner of the Maldives to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer.

President's Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Secretary Sampad Barua, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin, Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan and South Asia Wing's DG of Foreign Ministry ATM Rokebul Haque were also present during the meeting.

Later, the visiting vice-president signed the "Visitors' Book" at Bangabhaban. -BSS







