Gas Blast At Home Woman, kid die, 2 others badly burnt

A woman and her five-year-old son died due to burn injuries after a fire, believed to have originated from a gas leak at a house in the capital.

The accident also left two other family members seriously burnt.

Five-year-old Arup breathed his last around 11pm on Monday while his mother Priyanka at 3am on Tuesday at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Dr SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the hospital, confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.

The conditions of Priyanka's mother, who suffered 35 per cent burns, and her husband, with 25 per cent, are also critical, according to Dr Ayub.

The explosion occurred at a kitchen on the ground floor of a five-storey building around 7am on Monday when Priyanka tried to light the stove.

Injured four family members Shefali, 55, her daughter Priyanka, 30, Priyanka's husband Sudhangshu, 36, their son Arup, 5, were rushed to the hospital around 9am.

Priyanka, with 72 per cent burns, and his son, with 67 per cent burns, succumbed to their injuries at the ICU of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The bodies were kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue, said its police camp inspector Md Bachchu Miah.







