Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions

PARIS, Nov 23: Albert Einstein's handwritten notes for the theory of relativity are being auctioned in Paris on Tuesday, expected to fetch millions of euros. "This is without a doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to come to auction," said Christie's, which is hosting the sale on behalf of the Aguttes auction house.

The manuscript contains preparatory work for the physicist's signature achievement, the theory of general relativity, which he published in 1915. Christie's expects it to reach between two and three million euros ($2.3 million to 3.4 million).

The 54-page document was handwritten in 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Einstein and his colleague and confidant, Swiss engineer Michele Besso. Christie's said it was thanks to Besso that the manuscript was preserved for posterity.

This was "almost like a miracle" since the German-born genius himself would have been unlikely to hold on to what he considered to be a simple working document, Christie's said. Today, the paper offers "a fascinating plunge into the mind of the 20th century's greatest scientist", it said. It discusses his theory of general relativity, building on his theory of special relativity from 1905 that was encapsulated in the famous equation E=mc2. Einstein died in 1955 aged 76, lauded as one of the greatest theoretical physicists of all time. -AFP

















