Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Threat of Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites grows

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

TEHRAN, Nov 23: In the turquoise waters of the Red Sea, Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini naval forces for the first time just days ago rehearsed joint security operations with a US warship. It followed a war-game at a desert airbase just north of the Israeli port city of Eilat last month, which sent fighter planes from Israel and seven other countries roaring into the skies.
Such drills aim to send a strong warning to Iran, which has recently been holding its own large military exercises, and stress strategic alliances.  But they come at a time when many in Israel are worrying about whether this small country could soon feel forced to act alone to attack Iran's nuclear programme militarily.
The government has allocated $1.5bn (£1.1bn) to prepare the Israeli armed forces for a potential strike against Iranian nuclear sites, and there are near-daily warnings from political and military leaders.  "Israel has no interest in a war with Iran, but we will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons," an Israeli security official tells me. "In light of Iranian progress of their nuclear programme, we are preparing for all options and scenarios, including military capabilities."
The sabre-rattling comes as talks between Iran and five world powers (plus the US indirectly) on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal - known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - are due to resume in the Austrian capital Vienna on 29 November.
The JCPOA limited Iran's nuclear activities and opened its facilities up to enhanced inspections in return for the partial lifting of international sanctions. However, it was abandoned by US President Donald Trump in 2018, with Israel's approval.
Just as the date for a new round of talks was fixed, Iran declared it had produced 25kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity - just below the level that would be needed for a nuclear bomb - and more than 210kg enriched to 20%.
While Tehran continues to insist its intentions are peaceful, even Iranian experts have pointed out that such quantities of highly-enriched uranium were previously only held by nuclear armed states.  "The Iranians today are closer to creating fissile material for nuclear weapons than they ever were in the past," the Israeli security official says. "This fact has significant security implications for the State of Israel."     -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: Study
Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions
Threat of Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites grows
Global licence deal to provide Covid antibody test tech free to poorer countries: WHO
Moonshot: Japan recruits first new astronauts in 13 years
Sikh devotees gather around a bus carrying the Guru Granth Sahib
Toothless, two-legged dinosaur species discovered in Brazil
Rare original copy of US constitution auctioned for $43m


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft