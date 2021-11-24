Global licence deal to provide Covid antibody test tech free to poorer countries: WHO

GENEVA, Nov 23: A global license for serological technology that detects COVID-19 antibodies will be provided royalty-free to poor and middle-income countries as part of a one-of-a-kind deal to increase production, a declared the World Health Organization on Tuesday.

The four existing tests, which check for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed after infection or a vaccine dose, could also inform decisions about the need for boosters to protect against the disease, he said. in a press release.

The non-exclusive license agreement with the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), a public research institute offering the technology as a global public good, is the first trial license signed by the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP ) of the WHO.

"The purpose of the license is to facilitate the rapid manufacture and commercialization of the CSIC's COVID-19 serological test around the world," the WHO said. "The license will be royalty-free for low- and middle-income countries and will remain valid until the expiration date of the last patent," he said.

The tests are simple to use and even suitable for rural settings with basic laboratory infrastructure, he added. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the deal which he hoped would inspire other developers to share tools against COVID-19 which has killed 5.4 million people since the outbreak of the virus in central China in December 2019.

"It's the kind of open, transparent license we need to move the needle on access during and after the pandemic," Tedros said. "I urge developers of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to follow this lead and turn the tide on the pandemic and the devastating global inequalities this pandemic has brought to light. " Médecins sans frontires (MSF) welcomed the agreement, noting that currently the WHO had only one antibody test using quantitative immunoassays (ELISA) manufactured by Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) which cannot be used only with the own device of the Swiss-based drug manufacturer. "In order to overcome the monopoly of large diagnostic companies such as Roche, and to facilitate the production and supply of reliable ELISA antibody tests in all countries, the open license of CSIC to WHO C-TAP (COVID- 19 Technology Access Pool) is an important step forward, "the activist group said.

"However, a license from a technology owner is not enough to open up the full platform so developers in countries can improve their testing for COVID-19 antibodies. Remove intellectual property barriers on all technology components keys, and facilitating the open sharing, pooling and transfer of technology, data and know-how, are important to ensure and improve access to COVID-19 diagnostics for all. " -REUTERS











