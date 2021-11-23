Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

Premier Bank distributes winter clothes among 2000 people in Faridpur

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Premier Bank distributes winter clothes among 2000 people in Faridpur

Premier Bank distributes winter clothes among 2000 people in Faridpur

The Premier Bank Ltd recently distributed winter clothes to 2000 vulnerable, disabled and poverty-stricken people in Faridpur. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar distributed the winter blankets as chief guest at the Eid prayer field of the historical Saheb Bari of Gerda, says a press release.
Present at this time were Faridpur Sadar UNO Md. Masudul Alam. The Premier Bank Limited's Deputy Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali; Gerda Union Chairman Md. Arif Hossain, The Premier Limited's Faridpur branch Manager Md. Shamim Hossain and Gerda Union Awami League president Harris Mia.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar in his speech at the winter blankets distribution program said "At the height of the Coronavirus pandemic we had distributed food to every household in need and similarly now we will distribute winter clothes to all the vulnerable families."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Premier Bank distributes winter clothes among 2000 people in Faridpur
MBL, Parjatan Corporation signs MoU
SIBL celebrates its 26th anniversary
How BD shrimp industry is driving a freshwater crisis
IMF deal with Pakistan would revive $6 billion bailout
UN dev cooperation framework for Bangladesh published
Rank Wizards brings BD perspective into investable digital assets


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft