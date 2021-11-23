Premier Bank distributes winter clothes among 2000 people in Faridpur



The Premier Bank Ltd recently distributed winter clothes to 2000 vulnerable, disabled and poverty-stricken people in Faridpur. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar distributed the winter blankets as chief guest at the Eid prayer field of the historical Saheb Bari of Gerda, says a press release.Present at this time were Faridpur Sadar UNO Md. Masudul Alam. The Premier Bank Limited's Deputy Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali; Gerda Union Chairman Md. Arif Hossain, The Premier Limited's Faridpur branch Manager Md. Shamim Hossain and Gerda Union Awami League president Harris Mia.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar in his speech at the winter blankets distribution program said "At the height of the Coronavirus pandemic we had distributed food to every household in need and similarly now we will distribute winter clothes to all the vulnerable families."