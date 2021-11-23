

MBL, Parjatan Corporation signs MoU

Md. Hannan Mia, Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and Secretary (Grade-1) of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present in the ceremony.

The MoU was signed by Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of MBL and Shohidul Islam Bhuiyan, General Manager (Commercial) of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and Deputy Secretary on behalf of their respective organisations.

As per the MoU, all employees of Mercantile Bank Limited will avail of the services of BPC's Hotel, Motel, Restaurant, Rest House, Conference Hall, etc.

Md. Abdus Samad, Director (Commercial, Finance and Administration, Planning) of BPC and Joint Secretary, Md. Mahmud Kabir, General Manager (Works) from Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and FVP and Head of Corporate Affairs Division Md. Mukitul Kabir, AVP and Head of ILM Division Tapon James Rozario from Mercantile Bank Limited along with other officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.



