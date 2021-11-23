

SIBL celebrates its 26th anniversary

Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali presided over the programme. M. Kamal Uddin and Dr. Md. Jahangir Hossain, Directors of the Bank were present in the programme.

Among others, Md. Tajul Islam, Additional Managing Director, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, were also present. All branches, sub-branches, agent banking outlets observed the anniversary program with due festivity.

Professor Md. Anwarul Azim Arif expressed his thanks and gratitude to clients, shareholders, regulators and well-wishers on 26 years' successful journey of the Bank. The MD and CEO spoke about various achievements of the Bank in his welcome speech and also emphasized on sincerity, dedication and excellent client service in order to stay as a leading Bank in the country.





