Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF deal with Pakistan would revive $6 billion bailout

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22: The International Monetary Fund said Monday that weeks of talks with Pakistan have produced a preliminary agreement toward reviving a $6 billion economic bailout for the Islamic nation.
Pakistan and IMF originally signed the accord in 2019, but the release of a key installment had been on the hold since earlier this year. That's when the fund expressed reservations about a delay in Pakistan's compliance with conditions of the bailout.
The IMF statement Monday said that under latest proposal, IMF would disburse about $1 billion to Pakistan, bringing the total disbursement out of the $6 billion bailout to about $3 billion since 2019, according to the statement.
The talks this month yielded an agreement "subject to approval by the Executive Board, following the implementation of prior actions, notably on fiscal and institutional reforms," the IMF statement said.
Such an approval by IMF's executive board is considered a formality.
Muzzammil Aslam, a spokesman at Pakistan's finance ministry, also confirmed the latest development, saying the staff-level agreement was reached between Pakistan and IMF after 45 days of discussion.
In April 2020, the IMF released $1.4 billion to Pakistan, helping it handle an economic crisis amid a surge in fatalities from the coronavirus. At least 28,663 Pakistanis have died from COVID-19 since last year, while about 1.2 million tested positive from the new virus.
Analysts say the fund wants Pakistan to further reduce the budget deficit, increase tariffs of electricity and petrol, as well as curb money laundering and corruption. The government in recent weeks complied with most of the conditions of IMF, but doing so made Prime Minister Imran Khan highly unpopular among people as inflation and the price of essential food soared.
In its statement Monday, the IMF also praised some measures taken by Pakistan government, saying the country's new moves could result in 4% growth this year and 4.5% the fiscal year after that.
Officials say the delay in agreement between Pakistan and the IMF was due to uneasy relations between Pakistan and the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden has avoided a call to Khan since he came into power. Khan this year publicly refused to provide bases to Washington for operations in Afghanistan.
The U.S., which exerts major influence over the IMF, has said the fund should not finance the tens of billions of dollars in loans that Pakistan has taken from China as part of Beijing's worldwide Belt and Road Initiative.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Premier Bank distributes winter clothes among 2000 people in Faridpur
MBL, Parjatan Corporation signs MoU
SIBL celebrates its 26th anniversary
How BD shrimp industry is driving a freshwater crisis
IMF deal with Pakistan would revive $6 billion bailout
UN dev cooperation framework for Bangladesh published
Rank Wizards brings BD perspective into investable digital assets


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft