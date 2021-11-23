Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UN dev cooperation framework for Bangladesh published

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

A joint declaration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for Bangladesh for the year 2022-2026 was published on Sunday in the city.
The Economic Relations Division (ERD) and the UN Resident Mission jointly organized the publication ceremony at the NEC-2 Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Sunday.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin and UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo virtually spoke on the occasion, said a press release issued by the ministry of finance on Sunday.
Kamal said on the occasion that the United Nations has been a trusted and a long-term partner of Bangladesh's development since the country's independence. This organization has been playing an important role towards the overall development of the country.
"This framework will play the role in overcoming the shocks of the pandemic and attaining the 2030 agenda," he said hoping that like in the past, the UN would play its due role to help Bangladesh reaching its desired goals.
The Finance Minister said it was the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a hunger and poverty free "Sonar Bangladesh.
"Following his footsteps, Bangladesh has attained an unprecedented 7.4 percent GDP growth on an average over the last one decade before the COVID-19 period under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the finance minister said.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said Bangladesh is graduating from the LDCs and it is the duty of the government to ensure that all get the benefits of development equally to turn Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041.
He hoped that this framework would work to bring practical and sustainable changes in the lives of the most vulnerable communities of the country.
ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin said that this cooperation framework would expedite the implementation of the country's 8th Five Year Plan and giving  directives to many arenas like graduation from the LDCs, overcoming the shock of COVID-19, and attaining SDGs.
UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo praised the government and the concerned stakeholders for framing this cooperation framework.
She assured the government that the UN would stand firmly beside Bangladesh to tackle climate change impacts, ensuring quality in education for each child and ensuring participation of males and females in decision making process.
Permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN Rabab Fatima and heads of    UN agencies in Bangladesh also joined the function virtually while the recorded speech of UN Development Coordination Office Director Robert Piper was also showed.
Later, the ERD Secretary and the UN Resident Coordinator unveiled the cover of the framework, the statement said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Premier Bank distributes winter clothes among 2000 people in Faridpur
MBL, Parjatan Corporation signs MoU
SIBL celebrates its 26th anniversary
How BD shrimp industry is driving a freshwater crisis
IMF deal with Pakistan would revive $6 billion bailout
UN dev cooperation framework for Bangladesh published
Rank Wizards brings BD perspective into investable digital assets


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft