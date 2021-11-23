UN dev cooperation framework for Bangladesh published

A joint declaration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for Bangladesh for the year 2022-2026 was published on Sunday in the city.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) and the UN Resident Mission jointly organized the publication ceremony at the NEC-2 Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Sunday.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin and UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo virtually spoke on the occasion, said a press release issued by the ministry of finance on Sunday.

Kamal said on the occasion that the United Nations has been a trusted and a long-term partner of Bangladesh's development since the country's independence. This organization has been playing an important role towards the overall development of the country.

"This framework will play the role in overcoming the shocks of the pandemic and attaining the 2030 agenda," he said hoping that like in the past, the UN would play its due role to help Bangladesh reaching its desired goals.

The Finance Minister said it was the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a hunger and poverty free "Sonar Bangladesh.

"Following his footsteps, Bangladesh has attained an unprecedented 7.4 percent GDP growth on an average over the last one decade before the COVID-19 period under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the finance minister said.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said Bangladesh is graduating from the LDCs and it is the duty of the government to ensure that all get the benefits of development equally to turn Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041.

He hoped that this framework would work to bring practical and sustainable changes in the lives of the most vulnerable communities of the country.

ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin said that this cooperation framework would expedite the implementation of the country's 8th Five Year Plan and giving directives to many arenas like graduation from the LDCs, overcoming the shock of COVID-19, and attaining SDGs.

UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo praised the government and the concerned stakeholders for framing this cooperation framework.

She assured the government that the UN would stand firmly beside Bangladesh to tackle climate change impacts, ensuring quality in education for each child and ensuring participation of males and females in decision making process.

Permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN Rabab Fatima and heads of UN agencies in Bangladesh also joined the function virtually while the recorded speech of UN Development Coordination Office Director Robert Piper was also showed.

Later, the ERD Secretary and the UN Resident Coordinator unveiled the cover of the framework, the statement said.
















