Foodpanda launches 2nd spell of cooking show on ntv

The second season of For The Love of Food, an interactive cooking show, featuring top celebrities and chefs/owners of popular restaurants, started on Thursday, on popular television channel ntv.

Conceptualized and initiated by online food delivery platform foodpanda and directed by Nuhash Humayun, the 2nd season is featuring celebrities including Tamim Iqbal, Chanchal Chowdhury, Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Siam Ahmed, says a press release.

Four episodes of the show will be aired on ntv every Thursday from 6:45PM - 7:15PM. Following its on air on TV, each episode will be uploaded on foodpanda's YouTube and Facebook page so that the audience can watch their favourite celebrities cooking their favourite food.

The first season of the FTLOF, which went on air last year was a massive hit and got more than 10 million views on facebook alone. Through this show, not only foodies will get to know about the food habits of their favourite celebrities but also they'll see them making their favourite dishes along with chefs/owners from their favourite restaurants.

Bangladeshi people love food, and delicacies are an inseparable part of our culture. Realizing this deep bond between Bangladeshis and food, foodpanda came up with this unique show in 2020. The second season is expected to be even more exciting.

There will be a total of 4 episodes where Dhaka's most popular restaurants' chefs, along with the celebrities, will prepare their favourite dishes. During the shows, there will be exclusive promo codes for customers to order their favourite dishes with exciting deals.

Alongside the celebrity guests, chefs/owners of four popular eateries - Madchef, Kacchi Bhai, Glazed, and Mezzan Hailey Aiyun by Barcode Group - will be preparing the dishes. Popular video creator Rafsan Sabab will host the show.









