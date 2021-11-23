Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WEND plans to establish regional office in Dubai

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

ssWomen Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association (WEND), an association of Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs, plans  to establish a regional office in Dubai to help its members gain market  access to the Middle East's $3 trillion economies.
Its members have also started the process of setting up their companies in  the UAE to benefit from the growing opportunities in the Middle East. The  WEND is participating in the six-month-long World Expo 2020 that is being  held in Dubai from October 1, 2021, till March 31, 2022.
More than 576,000 women entrepreneurs represent 7.2 per cent of the 8 million business establishments in Bangladesh. They are a major contributor  to Bangladesh economy. Women form the majority workforce in the country's  readymade garments industry that fetches $31.45 billion a year, , said a  press release on Monday.
The release said a 15-member delegation of women entrepreneurs from WEND,  led by President Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, is currently visiting Dubai, to attend  the World Expo 2020, from November 19 to 25, 2021. The delegation was invited  to the expo by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
The regional office will explore market opportunities in each of the target segments, help develop a database of potential clientele and initiate  match-making networking and buyer-seller meetings so that Bangladeshi women  entrepreneurs can acquire new customers, develop new markets in the Middle  East and North Africa (MENA) countries and start exporting products to the  region.
"We have received good response from the UAE - a regional economic hub for  the Middle East, Africa and Central Asian countries - and a regional office  here could help us gain market access for our members," said Dr. Nadia.
"There is a good demand for organic, natural and environment-friendly  products - where our members excel. We will soon initiate the process of  establishing our regional office in Dubai and deploy a marketing professional  to explore opportunities in the Middle East and curate buyer-seller and  match-making events for our exporters," she added.
The UAE is host to more than 1 million Bangladeshi expatriates,  representing more than 11 per cent of the UAE's population, which includes  businessmen, professionals, skilled, semi-skilled workers, who collectively  remit more than $2.5 billion remittances to Bangladesh economy.
Bangladeshi expatriates own more than 75,000 businesses in the UAE and  employ more than 200,000 Bangladeshis in the UAE. Bangladeshi Tangail Saree,  Jamdani Saree and Cotton Benarasi sarees have great demand among Indian,  Pakistani and other nationals while Bangladeshi handicrafts and leather  products have a strong demand in the Middle Eastern market. "Due to the high  demand and lack of regular supply, we see a great demand for these products.  Our members are keen to set up their own wholesale, retail and boutique  bbusinesses while others are exploring businesses through the e-commerce  channel," added Dr Nadia.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Premier Bank distributes winter clothes among 2000 people in Faridpur
MBL, Parjatan Corporation signs MoU
SIBL celebrates its 26th anniversary
How BD shrimp industry is driving a freshwater crisis
IMF deal with Pakistan would revive $6 billion bailout
UN dev cooperation framework for Bangladesh published
Rank Wizards brings BD perspective into investable digital assets


Latest News
15,000 to 20,000 medical professionals to be recruited soon: Maleque
Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday
Missing DU student found in Tangail jail for exam fraud
Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced
We do respect umpire's decision: Mahmudullah Riyad
AL is not scared of BNP's movement threat: Quader
ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety
HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing
Civil Society demand own financing strategy to fight climate change
Covid pandemic exacerbates vulnerabilities of sanitation workforce: WaterAid
Most Read News
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive
Taliban ban women from appearing in TV dramas
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Vaccination begins at Ctg slums
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
One killed, 5 injured by bullet in Munshiganj pre-polls violence
Major stocks indices dive on profit taking
4 of a family burnt in Dhaka gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft