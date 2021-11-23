WEND plans to establish regional office in Dubai

ssWomen Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association (WEND), an association of Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs, plans to establish a regional office in Dubai to help its members gain market access to the Middle East's $3 trillion economies.

Its members have also started the process of setting up their companies in the UAE to benefit from the growing opportunities in the Middle East. The WEND is participating in the six-month-long World Expo 2020 that is being held in Dubai from October 1, 2021, till March 31, 2022.

More than 576,000 women entrepreneurs represent 7.2 per cent of the 8 million business establishments in Bangladesh. They are a major contributor to Bangladesh economy. Women form the majority workforce in the country's readymade garments industry that fetches $31.45 billion a year, , said a press release on Monday.

The release said a 15-member delegation of women entrepreneurs from WEND, led by President Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, is currently visiting Dubai, to attend the World Expo 2020, from November 19 to 25, 2021. The delegation was invited to the expo by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The regional office will explore market opportunities in each of the target segments, help develop a database of potential clientele and initiate match-making networking and buyer-seller meetings so that Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs can acquire new customers, develop new markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries and start exporting products to the region.

"We have received good response from the UAE - a regional economic hub for the Middle East, Africa and Central Asian countries - and a regional office here could help us gain market access for our members," said Dr. Nadia.

"There is a good demand for organic, natural and environment-friendly products - where our members excel. We will soon initiate the process of establishing our regional office in Dubai and deploy a marketing professional to explore opportunities in the Middle East and curate buyer-seller and match-making events for our exporters," she added.

The UAE is host to more than 1 million Bangladeshi expatriates, representing more than 11 per cent of the UAE's population, which includes businessmen, professionals, skilled, semi-skilled workers, who collectively remit more than $2.5 billion remittances to Bangladesh economy.

Bangladeshi expatriates own more than 75,000 businesses in the UAE and employ more than 200,000 Bangladeshis in the UAE. Bangladeshi Tangail Saree, Jamdani Saree and Cotton Benarasi sarees have great demand among Indian, Pakistani and other nationals while Bangladeshi handicrafts and leather products have a strong demand in the Middle Eastern market. "Due to the high demand and lack of regular supply, we see a great demand for these products. Our members are keen to set up their own wholesale, retail and boutique businesses while others are exploring businesses through the e-commerce channel," added Dr Nadia. -BSS












