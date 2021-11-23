Business Events

Video
Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's Senior Secretary of the Energy Division Anisur Rahman handing over a crest to Easter Refinery Limited (ERL) Managing Director Md Lokman for ERL's landmark achievement in refining crude oil in its 54 years history, at an event at the Board Room of the Energy Division on Sunday. ERL has achieved 101 per cent capacity in refining crude oil since the refinery began operating.


The Peninsula Chittagong Chairman Mahboob Ur Rahman and General Manager Sumedha Gunawardana (standing behind) pose with the orphans at an event organized to  mark the World Children's Day at the hotel in the port city on Saturday.


Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman ABM Azad and Padma Oil Company Limited (POCL) Managing Director  Mohammad Masudur Rahman receiving Crest and Certificate of Appreciation from Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's Senior Secretary of the Energy Division Anisur Rahman at an event at the Board Room of the Energy Division on Sunday, for obtaining Third place in the energy sector in recognition of the company's initiative to launch an "on-line payment system" as an innovative project to facilitate the purchase of petroleum products for filling station dealers.


