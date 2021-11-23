Video
Asian markets mixed as traders eye inflation, Covid measures

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

HONG KONG, Nov 22: Asian markets were mixed Monday with fears about renewed containment measures to battle a surge in European Covid cases adding to growing speculation that central banks will have to tighten monetary policy quicker to tame a spike in inflation.
Oil extended losses as major consumers including the United States considered releasing some of their reserves to keep a lid on prices, which have been a key reason for the jump in inflation this year.
While the Nasdaq ended at a new record above 16,000 for the first time Friday, the S&P 500, Dow and European markets provided a negative lead after Austria said it would reintroduce lockdowns -- and make vaccination mandatory from February -- to fight a worrying jump in new infections.
Other countries including Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Belgium were also bringing in measures.
"This of course is not just an Austrian story, Covid infections are rising at an alarming rate around Europe with other EU governments also introducing restrictions with the risk that they may also need to follow Austria's drastic measures," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.
The announcements added to the downbeat mood on trading floors with investors expecting central banks to continue winding back the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the pandemic and which have been crucial to the global recovery.
Top Federal Reserve officials have indicated they would like to see the bank bring its vast bond-buying programme -- known as quantitative easing -- to an end quicker than earlier flagged, to fight inflation at a three-decade high.
"What we are likely to see this week is more Fed members socialising that idea of a more rapid QE taper," Jason Schenker, at Prestige Economics, told Bloomberg Television.
"If that idea gets out there and is repeatedly underscored, that will increase the probability that the tapering that's announced in December will be quicker than the pace that was announced early in November."
Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Manila and Bangkok rose but Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington, Taipei and Mumbai edged down.    -AFP


