

Energypac brings in Chinese double cabin pickup

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Jashim Uddin graced the occasion as the chief guest. Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) MD and CEO Humayun Rashid, JAC International Deputy General Manager Oscar Yu and other officials of EPGL also attended the event.

Humayun Rashid said: "Energypac is the official distributor of Chinese state-owned automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer JAC Motors�This time, we are happy to bring in the new super powerful and stylish vehicle, JAC T-8 and we are assembling it in Bangladesh in our state of the art plant Energypac Industrial park."

"We are proud to contribute to participate in the innovation and reimagining Bangladesh as a destination for FDI. With this, we are proud to say that "Crafted with pride, Made in Bangladesh."

Jashim Uddin said: "Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in developing its transportation system. Consequently, our automobile industry is also expanding. I congratulate Energypac for bringing JAC vehicles to this country, which are playing significant roles in empowering people economically."

The recently-launched T-8 is a versatile double cabin pickup vehicle as people can use it both for transporting goods and personal purposes. It stands out from others because of five factors - style, comfort, stability, safety, and power.

Coming with 1999cc and mileage of 9.3L/100km, T-8 boasts an aggressive and muscular front grille design, streamlined body, 18" double color, and aluminum alloy wheel rim. For the comfort of the passengers, it has a premium leather seat and spacious passenger space with manual 6-way driver seat adjustment, an all-black interior, and an electronic-control air-conditioning facility. T-8 is also facilitated with an energy-absorbing anti-collision beam and 79L fuel tank. To ensure safety, there are driver and front passenger SRS airbags and front and rear disc brakes. All in all, the T-8 provides ruggedness with all features of a luxury sedan.



