Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 7:10 AM
Indonesia, Denmark sign deal boosting green economy

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

JAKARTA, Nov 22: Denmark and Indonesia signed on Monday a pair of agreements that aim to boost the large Asian nation's green and sustainable development goals.
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod met with Indonesian officials in the capital of Jakarta to discuss fighting climate change as well as building economic and security cooperation.
"We want the world to become more green and more sustainable," Kofod told reporters. "We are launching a new energy platform that doubles our effort in fighting against climate change and promotes renewable energy in the electricity mix," he added.
The agreements incorporate United Nations sustainable development goals, and focus on expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, waste management, food and agriculture, as well as building a circular economy, according to Kofod and Marsudi. "Sustainable growth is no longer an option. It is a must. Therefore, I am very happy to see our longstanding cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emission," Marsudi said.    -AP


