

BB reduces bill auctions amid soaring interbank interest rates

The central bank even turn down all bids placed by eight banks for the purchase of the seven-day Bangladesh Bank bills worth Tk 916.8 crore in the last auction held on November 18.

It was the second day of refusing all bids by the BB since BB bills sales resumed in August to bring down the volume of excess liquidity in the banking system after it reached a record high of Tk 2.31 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2021.

The rising interest rates on the interbank money market suggest that the banks are looking for cash as they have lower amounts of cash in their vaults against the requirement, a BB official said.

The significantly high interests demanded by banks against the BB bills have also contributed to BB's decision to turn down the bids. Apart from the non-acceptance of bids on Thursday, the central bank also drastically reduced the sale of the BB bills through auctions.

Participation of banks was also lukewarm in the last three auctions for the sale of seven-day, 14-day and 30-bay BB bills. On November 18, the central bank accepted only one bid worth Tk 150 crore for the purchase of the 30-day BB bills against eight bids placed by banks to purchase bills worth Tk 675 crore.

Prior to this, the central bank on November 10 accepted three bids for the purchase of the 14-day BB bills worth Tk 1,800 crore whereas it received 16 bids to purchase bills worth Tk 3,425 crore.

In the bids, the banks demanded up to 9 per cent interest against the 14-day BB bills in November whereas they demanded up to 2.97 per cent against the bills in August. Against the 30-day BB bills, the banks demanded up to 5.65 per cent interest in November against their highest demand of 3 per cent interest for the same instrument in August.

The banks demanded up to 4.75 per cent interest against the seven-day BB bills in November whereas their highest demand was 2.75 per cent in August. As a result, the BB has to accept bids at comparatively higher interest rates in November than the rates accepted in August.

The central bank has sold BB bills worth Tk 62,082 crore since August, including Tk 3,950 crore in four auctions held in November. Of the bills, the BB has returned around 52,000 crore to the banks upon maturity of the bills and around Tk 10,000 crore is yet to be returned upon maturity.

Apart from the interest rate surge on the BB bills, the weighted average interest rate on the call money market also increased to a 15-month high on November 17.

Bankers said the surge in interest rate in the call money market was an indication of a tight money market situation. On November 17, the weighted average interest rate increased to 4.42 per cent, the highest after the 4.49-per cent interest rate on August 31, 2020.











