S Korea to give $100m loan for BD Covid recovery

South Korea has recently decided to provide US$ 100 million to Bangladesh from its Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for helping the economic recovery of the country severely hit by corona pandemic.

South Korea has already provided US$ 50 million of EDCF soft loan as budgetary support in December 2020 to help Bangladesh's efforts in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, a Korean embassy press release said Monday.

It is the second such concessional loan, the press statement said. EDCF is a Korean government development financing programme for helping the socio-economic development of developing countries.

The new concessional loan of US$100 million will be used to implement several projects aimed at advancing public finance management system and improving small and medium-sized businesses now struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The amount would be released as soon as the Loan Agreement is signed between the Korea EXIM Bank and Bangladesh Government. It is expected to be done within the year.

Bangladesh is the second largest recipient of the EDCF loans worldwide in an average. So far, the Republic of Korea has funded 24 development projects of Bangladesh with a total amount of US$1.2 billion through the EDCF.





















