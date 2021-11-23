Stocks fall for the 2nd running day

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Monday as sales for profits from the previous gains continued.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell 63 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 7,022. Turnover also fell, to Tk 1,225 crore down 31 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 1,786 crore.

At the DSE, 104 stocks advanced, 216 dropped and 39 remained the same. Sena Kalyan Insurance topped the gainers' list that rose 10 per cent followed by Acme Pesticides, Kattali Textile, Aman Feed, and One Bank.

Stocks of One Bank traded mostly that worth Tk 143 crore followed by IFIC Bank, NRB Commercial Bank, First Security Islami Bank and Fortune Shoes. At the CSE, the main index CASPI , fell 160 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 20,559. Among the traded 287 stocks, 99 rose, 161 fell and 27 were unchanged.



















