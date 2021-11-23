Video
FICCI identifies three growth drives for BD economy

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Correspondent

The Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said three growth drivers -- agribusiness, digital economy and green finance -- can open up investment opportunities for Bangladesh economy to move forward.
This was highlighted in a research work by FICCI unveiled at an event held at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.
FICCI organized the event titled "Accelerating Bangladesh" where  ministers, advisors, government officials, policy makers, diplomats, business  leaders, its members and other stakeholders joined to explore the  roadmap of the country's economic progress.
Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the function as chief guest while Prime Minister's advisor on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman  joined as special guest.
Shwapna Bhowmick, EC Member of FICCI and Country Manager of Marks and  Spencer, Rupali Haque Chowdhury, FICCI  President and Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh; FICCI Vice  President and Managing Director of Singer Bangladesh - MHM Fairoz, EC member of FICCI and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank - Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Executive Director of FICCI - TIM Nurul Kabir were present, among others.
The Planning Minister said the roadmap with three growth drivers would be a good reference in the development planning and would bring in FDI to the country.
"We need to keep this in mind that these driving sectors will be the key agents of success. Besides, this initiative will also focus on a host of small yet strategically important sectors. Supporting their competitiveness through sharing global best practices and exploring policy opportunities in  Bangladesh will be the key to unlocking the growth potential across the economy."
Prime Minister's Adviser Salman said, "I am happy that FICCI has done a terrific job along with the help of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh and has  come up with this research book with appropriate measures."
He said each of these sectors has a high potential for meeting the country's economic goals, such as creating employment for a large number of  young and skilled people, increasing export earnings, making significant  impact on small and medium enterprises, unlocking potential for long-term  sustained growth, and exploring new investment opportunities.
FICCI President Rupali Chowdhury said FICCI is ready to extend full support to the government in promoting FDI. "We've been providing national budget proposals to the government regularly not only to improve its revenue collection, but also to make a business-friendly atmosphere for doing  business in Bangladesh,"
She said they are in touch with foreign investors to interact with each other and help build confidence among the existing investors on the seriousness of the government to effectively implement policies and commitments.
The inaugural session was on "Changing the landscape" followed by "Branding Bangladesh" where Md Sirazul Islam, BIDA Chairman, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd., Shehzad Munim, CEO of British American Tobacco were  among the discussants who highlighted the key aspects to generate more FDI  and ways to achieve the goal of a developed country.


