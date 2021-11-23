Video
China-ASEAN summit begins sans Myanmar   

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

BEIJING, Nov 22: Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit on Monday that Beijing would not "bully" its smaller regional neighbours amid rising tension over the South China Sea.
Beijing's territorial claims over the sea clash with those of several Southeast Asian nations and have raised alarm from Washington to Tokyo. "China was, is, and will always be a good neighbour,
ood friend, and good partner of ASEAN," state media quoted Xi as saying.
China would never seek hegemony nor take advantage of its size to coerce smaller countries, and would work with ASEAN to eliminate "interference", Xi said. China's assertion of sovereignty over the South China Sea has set it against ASEAN members Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to parts.
The virtual summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, began on Monday without a representative from Myanmar. This is the second time in a month that ASEAN has excluded Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing from a regional summit. The general overthrew the elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD) on February 1 and oversaw a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters that has plunged Myanmar into civil war.
The 10-member ASEAN spearheaded diplomatic efforts to end the crisis, agreeing with Min Aung Hlaing in April to a deal that included talks with the deposed and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But the military failed to follow through on the agreement, and ASEAN retaliated by barring Min Aung Hlaing from its summits.
The decision is unprecedented for a group of countries that emphasise non-interference in domestic affairs and have their own shoddy track records on democracy. The Philippines on Thursday condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed towards a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea. The United States on Friday called the Chinese actions "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke US mutual defence commitments.    -REUTERS


