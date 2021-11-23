Construction materials go beyond reach of common people

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: Construction materials have gone beyond the reach of common people as the prices have doubled within a span of one year.

According to steel manufactures sources, the standard grade of MS Rod is now selling at Taka 84,000 per tonne in the local market while it was sold from Taka 50,000 to Taka 52,000 per tonne in October last year.

Sources said, the prices of the scrap iron, one of the major raw materials for MS Rod, have increased by 200 US dollar per tonne in the international market.

Sources said that the rate of scrap iron in the international market was US Dollar 300 per tonne in October last year. But it is now selling at 500 US dollar per tonne.

For this reason, the prices of MS rod, one of the main materials for construction sector have increased to Taka 33,000 per tonne.

Accordingly, the prices of cement have also increased in the local market. One bag of 50 kg cement is now selling at Taka 46,00 which was earlier sold at Taka 360 per bag.

The rates of bricks have also been increased at double. One thousand bricks are now selling at

Taka 10,000 which was earlier sold at Taka 5,000 only.

Meanwhile, the Steel re-rolling Mills sources said that the local manufacturers have been facing acute shortage of raw materials during the last few months. There more than 200 re-rolling mills in the country including 38 automatic industries.

Scrap iron is used as raw materials for manufacturing high quality MS Rod in the country. Besides, the imported chemicals are also used in the industry.

The prices of both scrap iron and chemicals have increased in the international market, as a result, the production cost of the steel products has increased locally.

More than 250 to 300 ships are dismantled in more than 50 shipyards constructed over 20 miles along the coast of Sitakunda thana from Fouzderhat to Sitakunda area.

More than 50 lakh tonnes of MS rod were produced with scrapped iron available from those shipyards every year. Nearly 20 lakh tonnes of raw materials are imported from the foreign countries, mostly from India and China.

The annual demand of MS Rod in the country is 65 lakh tonnes while the production capacity of the re-rolling mills is more than 80 lakh tonnes.

Bangladesh is dependent on ship-breaking for its domestic steel requirements. With no domestic metal ore mining, and little raw material sources for industry, the country is hungry for scrap. Bangladeshi ship breaking industry's supply of scrap iron to the steel mills alone substitutes import of about 80 lakh tonnes of billets and other raw materials. The total saving for the country runs into millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, the prices of billets, plates and scraps, the raw materials for making rods, have also gone up abnormally. At present, per tonne of scrap is being sold at Tk 55,000, plate at Tk 60,000 and billet at Tk 66,000.

Steel manufacturers sources said, the prices of scrap iron and billet, have increased by Taka 20,000-Taka 25,000 per tonne in the domestic and international market in the last year.







