BNP to hand over memos to DCs tomorrow

Leaders and activists of BNP protested across the country on Monday demanding the release and assurance of advance treatment abroad of the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

On Wednesday, the party leaders will handover memorandums to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices across the country in this regard.

As part of their countrywide programme, Dhaka North and South city units of BNP arranged a rally in front of the National Press Club.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the Wednesday programme and said, "If Khaleda Zia was not released even after handing over memos to the district administrations, a tougher programme will be declared in future."

Earlier, leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organizations gathered at the National Press Club at 9:00am in processions carrying banners. From the processions they chanted various slogans including for the release of Khaleda Zia

from jail.

Members of the law enforcement agencies

threw a cordon around the BNP rally in the National Press Club area.

Calling on the BNP leaders not to be reckless, Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia has to be released, if you intensify the ongoing movement. But you don't have to be reckless. We have had to pay the price for a lot of recklessness in the past."

"We believe in a peaceful democratic movement. We will free Khaleda Zia by carrying out peaceful movement along with the people and send her abroad," said the BNP Secretary General.

Mentioning that there is no way for us except the movement to free Khaleda Zia and restore democracy in the country, Fakhrul said, "The movement started from today. This movement will continue till the release of Khaleda Zia and ensuring better medical treatment for her abroad."

"On November 24, party leaders at all district levels will hand over memos to the DC offices for the release of Khaleda Zia and the restoration of democracy in the country. Even then, if Khaleda Zia is not released, we will move towards a tougher programme," said Fakhrul Islam.

The BNP leader called on the leaders of all political parties to unite and wage a movement together to get Khaleda Zia released and to establish a people's government in the country.

The BNP Secretary General said today's rally proved, the demand for the release of Khaleda Zia is the demand of 160 million people of the country.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present as chief guest, while convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North Aman Ullah Aman and convener of South Abdus Salam and many others leaders and activists were present at the protest programme.










