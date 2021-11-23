Video
UK PM’s special envoy arrives

Published : Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Diplomatic Correspondent

British Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Girls Education Helen Grant arrived in Dhaka on Monday to learn about the experiences of Bangladeshi girls and the challenges they face in accessing quality education.
"I'm here to meet civil society partners, education leaders, and most importantly Bangladeshi women and girls to learn about their experiences and the challenges they've faced in accessing quality education," Helen tweeted. Helen will be visiting Sylhet today (Tuesday) as part of her three-day visit.





