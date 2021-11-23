Gazipur Mayor Jahangir may lose mayorship soon

Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Mayor Jahangir Alam, who was expelled from the ruling party Awami League recently for his derogatory statement on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is likely to loss his position within a day or two as the Local Government Division (LGD) has started procedures for taking legal steps against him.

Emerging from Monday's Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam told journalists that decision about taking legal steps against GCC Mayor Jahangir Alam will be known within a day or two.

He said, "The legal issues are being reviewed. Legal action will be taken after scrutinizing the existing city corporation law, and we'll let you know about it after taking a decision. The decision will be

known within a day or two."

On last Friday, Awami League expelled Gazipur unit AL general secretary and GCC Mayor Jahangir Alam for life for his controversial comments on Bangabandhu and other local leaders.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee at Ganabhaban with party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

On October 3, AL issued a show cause notice to Jahangir Alam for his recent viral video with controversial comments on Bangabandhu, regarding the number of people martyred during the Liberation War and other local leaders. He was asked to reply to the notice within 15 days.

Defending himself in his reply, Jahangir claimed that conspirators and anti-election groups have spread the 'technologically manipulated video' as propaganda against him.







